Humanscape Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $63.61 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00124518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

