Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

