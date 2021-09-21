Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 313,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 197,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 293,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

