Hydra (HYDRA) Market Capitalization Tops $70.04 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $18.15 or 0.00043371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $70.04 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00172284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00110802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.34 or 0.06846709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.09 or 1.00399671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.86 or 0.00771483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,030,769 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

