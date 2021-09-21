Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.23.

H stock opened at C$30.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.618974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

