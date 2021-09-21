i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Down 4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.70. 2,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
