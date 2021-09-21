i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading Down 4%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.70. 2,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 130,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.