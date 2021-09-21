Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.
Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.47.
About Iberdrola
