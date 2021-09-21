Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

