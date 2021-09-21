IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of IES worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IES by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IES by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

IES stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,299. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $907.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

