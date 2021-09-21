Ignazio (Ian) Ricciardi Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) Stock

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited (ASX:OGA) insider Ignazio (Ian) Ricciardi acquired 1,000,000 shares of Ocean Grown Abalone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,000.00 ($46,428.57).

The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Ocean Grown Abalone Company Profile

Ocean Grown Abalone Limited owns and operates an abalone sea ranching business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It develops its sea ranching hardware design and processes for near-shore aquaculture. The company produces wild, ocean grown, and green lip abalones. The company offers its products under the Two Oceans Abalone brand.

