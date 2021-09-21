Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $11,861,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at $1,992,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth $812,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth $63,538,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth $11,300,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

