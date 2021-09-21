ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Tops $348,707.16

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 166.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 81.5% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $348,707.16 and $182,408.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,574,055 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

