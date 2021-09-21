Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.64.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 635,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

