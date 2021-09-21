IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

NASDAQ:IMV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,178. The company has a market cap of $138.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.