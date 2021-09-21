Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in August

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inari Medical stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,563,049. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

