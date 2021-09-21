Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFBD opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95. Infobird has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

