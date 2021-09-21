ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of ING traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 242,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,688. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ING Groep by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
