ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ING traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 242,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,688. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ING Groep by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

