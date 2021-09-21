Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.