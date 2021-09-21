Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 114.87% and a negative net margin of 742.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

