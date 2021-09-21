InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 24th. Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,798. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

