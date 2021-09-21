InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 24th. Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,798. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
