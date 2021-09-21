Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INGXF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Shares of INGXF opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.89 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

