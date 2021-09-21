Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 112.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $26.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55.

