Insider Buying: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Buys 1,010,637 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $9,499,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,762. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $234.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

