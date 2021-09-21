Insider Buying: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $17,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,643.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ernie J. Garateix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ernie J. Garateix bought 1,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $6,760.00.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 749,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,689 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 720.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 165,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

