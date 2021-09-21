Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Sells 2,819 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $67,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $13,503.77.

On Friday, July 16th, Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $57,287.95.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 531,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

