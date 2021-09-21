Insider Selling: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Fiske stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18).

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

