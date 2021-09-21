Insider Selling: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $163,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGC opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $595.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

