Insider Selling: Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Sells 6,002 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

LON:RDW traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 710 ($9.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,387. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 657.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

