Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Susan Milton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total transaction of C$46,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 902,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,188,769.28.

CVE:RUP traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 118,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,498. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.06. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

