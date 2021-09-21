Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $49,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

