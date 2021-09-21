Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.14.

ITR opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$170.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.16.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

