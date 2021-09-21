InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “
Several other research firms have also weighed in on IHG. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
