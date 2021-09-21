InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IHG. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE IHG traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 161,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,863. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

