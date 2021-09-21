InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

IHG traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,863. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.71 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.