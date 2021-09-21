International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.