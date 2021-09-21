Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBD. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of PBD opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

