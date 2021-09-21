Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 843,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 117,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,205,000.

PDBC opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

