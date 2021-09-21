Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,494,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15.

