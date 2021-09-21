IONChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,959.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $265,051.70 and approximately $2,959.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044084 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

