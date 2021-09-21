iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sofos Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $105.69. 3,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,736. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10.

