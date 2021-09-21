iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,141 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after buying an additional 794,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

