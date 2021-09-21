iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $135.03. 1,081,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

