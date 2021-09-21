iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,911,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 448,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

