iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

