iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,737. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

