iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,998,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares during the period.

SOXX stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.37. The company had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,367. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.80 and a 200 day moving average of $437.10. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

