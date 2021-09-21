J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Acquires $81,400.00 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Claire Spofford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $81,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J.Jill stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.66. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $5,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 64.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

