JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of JELD-WEN worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

