JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at $14,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.