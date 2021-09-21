JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Janet Duliga Acquires 1,700 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Janet Duliga acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $19,822.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 720,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $490.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
