JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Janet Duliga Acquires 1,700 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Janet Duliga acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $19,822.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 720,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $490.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.