Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.69. 94,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

