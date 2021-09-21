JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05.

