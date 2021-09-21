JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

JPM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,995,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,395. The company has a market cap of $457.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

